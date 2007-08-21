Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ars Technica: Windows Home Server Available Now

homeserver-header.pngArs Technica are reporting Windows Home Server has already been released. Considering their source is Microsoft, this seems more than possible. The report details that the product does not have an official release date, but instead has already been made available to OEMs and distributors. Further, customers outside of the US have apparently received copies some days ago. The pricing details are as non-existent as the release date, as Microsoft's policies prevent them releasing a price directly. Hit the jump for more information.

AU: Below the jump this mentions a listing in New Zealand. While I've been moving house, did I miss a local release for WHS? I'll do some digging. -SB

A technical support team will be made available by August 27th, for the North American market, although no release date was given, we agree with Ars Technica; the date is indicative of Microsoft's plans. In short, this would suggest, given contractual stipulations for support, that Microsoft would anticipate the release of the product by the end of this month (within the US).

News has even been made available about pricing around the globe: The UK's ebuyer list price is Â£88.74 and Aquila Technology, in New Zealend, have it priced at NZ$253. A price point somewhere north of $175 seems likely considering these findings. Hit the link for the whole report. [Ars Technica] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles