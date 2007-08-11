New iMac Benchmarked, Adequate Improvements

While we poked and prodded our new iMac trying to answer all of you're questions, Ars Technicha went their traditional route and benchmarked the hell out of the poor iMac. How did it do? Gains all around, especially when compared to the aging Core Duo iMac. Informal tests, like seeing how long it takes to rip a DVD to Mpeg-4 using Handbrake, clocked in 20 minutes and 16 seconds (20-inch 2.4ghz 1Gb Memory). It even consistently beat out the 2.4ghz MacBook Pro on most tests, however this was most likely due to the MBP's slower 5400rpm hard drive. [Ars Technica]