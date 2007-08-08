Netflix's online movie-streaming service has been hacked by a Very Clever Personâ„¢. The tools: Internet Explorer, Windows Media Player 11, FairUse4WM, and Notepad. The method: finding and downloading the URL of the video file, getting the license key and stripping the DRM. Sounds simple enough. The catch: only Netflix subscribers can do it. Logically, the rights management stripping only works on videos you have downloaded from their service. [Rorta via TV Squad]
Hackers Allow Netflix' Streamed Movies to be Decrypted and Saved
