Arkanoid For the DS Gets Paddle Controller

Remember Arkanoid in the arcades and its weird paddle/knob controller you twisted to make the stick move around? Famitsu's revealing a Nintendo DS attachment for the game with a GBA Slot attachment that actually replicates the knobbiness of the original! The attachment will come in various Japanese DS colors, and will be available for an unspecified amount of yen. [Neogaf via DS Fanboy via Technabob]