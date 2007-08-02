Remember Arkanoid in the arcades and its weird paddle/knob controller you twisted to make the stick move around? Famitsu's revealing a Nintendo DS attachment for the game with a GBA Slot attachment that actually replicates the knobbiness of the original! The attachment will come in various Japanese DS colors, and will be available for an unspecified amount of yen. [Neogaf via DS Fanboy via Technabob]
Arkanoid For the DS Gets Paddle Controller
