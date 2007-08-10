This is Scott Dawson, from Houston, Texas. And these are the pictures of his car after he made a hole in its roof and decided to install a home window A/C unit on top. The reason: to save the $1,200 that were needed to fix its built-in air conditioning system. We can only hope Scott is already married. [FOX Houston]
Area Man Installs Home A/C Unit on Car, Looks Pleased with Himself - Inexplicably
