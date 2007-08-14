Archos 105 Coming September for $90?

Very unconfirmed now, but Archos Lounge is saying the Archos 105 will be coming in September for a tiny $US90 each. The 105 will be a small iPod-sized player (unlike the back-breaking Archos units we're used to) and will have 2GB of memory, a 1.8-inch OLD screen, WMV/MP3 playback and measure 3.3x1.8x0.3 inches. No official word on this, but we'll update if there is. [Archos Lounge - Thanks Marien!]