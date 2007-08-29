Mark your calendars, because what Jesus told you before is true: Apple is planning a Special Event for the Wednesday following Labor Day weekend—that's September 5 at 10am Pacific. You can bet we'll be there to pick up whatever drops, but judging from the picture, I'm gonna put my money on iPods. Maybe even fat nanos. With Cover Flow interface. Et tu? What do you think?
Apple Special Event Goes Down September 5
