Apple Rumour: (PRODUCT) RED Shuffle

Kasper at Apple Insider is guessing that a RED Shuffle will be announced at the Apple event on September 5th, citing no sources, but when the man writes, I listen. This isn't anywhere as cool of a rumor as the sensational iPod Touch and new Nano shots we've been seeing, but I'd be a cold hearted bastard if I didn't at least mention that when you buy one of these RED iPods, you're killing AIDS one donatation at a time. DIE! [AppleInsider]