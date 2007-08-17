Apple Patents Hideable Ports on Notebooks

Apple's latest patent for laptops shows a collapsible port scheme that lets you hide and show connectivity ports when necessary. These ports—USB, Ethernet, Firewire—take up most of the room on the sides of laptops now, and if Apple ever gets around to releasing an ultra-portable notebook, being able to hide ports will be super useful. The best part is that each port is independent so it, like ninjas, only flips out when necessary. [Apple Insider]