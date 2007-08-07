NES iPod Remote Makes Fred Savage Proud

If we were to grade a hack or a mod on nerdiness, this NES controller iPod remote would definitely be on the Dean's list this semester. Some guy took a PIC microcontroller, shoved it into the NES controller, and somehow got it to hook up to the 3G and 4G microcontroller port in Apple's iPod. The result: an extremely retro gadget controlling a slightly less retro gadget. [Instructables via Play Gadgets]