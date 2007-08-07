If we were to grade a hack or a mod on nerdiness, this NES controller iPod remote would definitely be on the Dean's list this semester. Some guy took a PIC microcontroller, shoved it into the NES controller, and somehow got it to hook up to the 3G and 4G microcontroller port in Apple's iPod. The result: an extremely retro gadget controlling a slightly less retro gadget. [Instructables via Play Gadgets]
NES iPod Remote Makes Fred Savage Proud
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.