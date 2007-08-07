iFuntastic 2.5 is out, and along with ringtone, carrier logo, and icon swapping, you can now browser the file system. This means you can swap out any images and sound file on the phone. Intel-mac only, for now. [iFuntastic at iPhone Alley]
iFuntastic 2.5 Has an iPhone File Browser
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.