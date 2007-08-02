Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Apple Hints at Ad-Subsidized iTunes

itunesads.pngMusic Ally went through Apple's testimonial at the UK Copyright Tribunal's decision on online royalty rates, and discovered a quote from iTunes VP Eddie Cue:

The placement of third-party advertising at the start, end or during actual delivery of a Repertoire Work to a customer by way of a permanent download.

Sounds like ad-subsidized iTunes, doesn't it?Tech Digest adds some observations:

Meanwhile, the QC overseeing the Tribunal decision, Judge Fysh, is quoted as saying "iTunes may well carry advertising in the future—hence their interest in these applications."

This is far from a secure thing, but it's clear Apple's thinking about it. [Tech Digest, thanks Stuart]

