Antquarium is a Gel-Filled Ant Farm

Although the Japanese often improve on many of our gadgets, replacing the dirt in an ant farm with a nutrient-rich gel doesn't quite work as well as you'd think. Instead of digging tunnels and generally surviving, the gel ants in this Antquarium live only a short time by feeding on the dead flesh of their brothers and sisters. Great if you're trying to find who the most survival-worthy ant is, lousy if you're trying to keep them as pets. [Amazon via Tokyo Mango]