Some man in Ohio had his Dell laptop catch fire yesterday. That's weird, thought Gizmodo, since Dell offered replacement batteries for all the combustible versions of their batteries last year. What's this guy doing with a laptop on fire? And why's he making demands that Dell pay for the damages to his house and the HAZMAT bill? Any lawyers care to weigh in on whether Dell has any responsibility here? [Consumer Affairs]
Another Dell Laptop Catches Fire a Year After All the Rest
