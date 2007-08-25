Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Another Dell Laptop Catches Fire a Year After All the Rest

dell_flames.jpgSome man in Ohio had his Dell laptop catch fire yesterday. That's weird, thought Gizmodo, since Dell offered replacement batteries for all the combustible versions of their batteries last year. What's this guy doing with a laptop on fire? And why's he making demands that Dell pay for the damages to his house and the HAZMAT bill? Any lawyers care to weigh in on whether Dell has any responsibility here? [Consumer Affairs]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles