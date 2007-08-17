Did you think that is was impossible that there could be someone as dimwitted as the guy who sued Apple for the iPhone battery life? We did too, but we have a new participant in the Gizmodo's Stoopeedest Lawsuit Ever Contest: Sydney Leung, says AppleInsider. Could this be the same Sydney Leung sole proprietor of Sydney S. Leung Law Offices in the Bay Area? Oh the convenience. [AppleInsider]
Another Clueless Moron Sues for the iPhone's Battery Life
