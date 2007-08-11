Another Chinese Car Absolutely Failing its Crash Test

Boy, China hasn't been getting the best PR lately when it comes to its exports, eh? You might recall that we showed you a Chinese sedan "earning" its 1-star crash test rating. Well, here's another one: the Chery Amulet. Sold mostly to unsuspecting Russians for about $9,000, this thing is about as safe as a homemade submarine. I'll stick to walking, thanks. [MobileMag]