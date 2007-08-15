AMD next-gen chip has been delayed once again, according to the Inquirer. System integrators who expected deliveries of 2GHz and 2.3GHz Barcelonas in mid-August have been told to expect only the 1.9GHz version at launch this September. [Inquirer - Thanks Techluver]
