AMD has a new presser out declaring that between 1996 and 2006, Intel socked away over $60 billion of "monopoly profits" into its "monopoly coffers." It also claims that if there was "full competition" in the processor market, we would save over $81 billion, which sounds awesome. Now, I'm not an economist, so I can't really judge the conclusions, but if you skip down to the fine print, you'll see that the study's conductor, ERS Group is an "an economic and financial consulting firm retained by AMD's outside counsel, O'Melveny & Myers LLP." But like I said, I'm not an economist, so I'm not making any judgments. [AMD Press Release, Image via Flickr]
AMD: Intel Made $60 Billion in "Monopoly Profits"
