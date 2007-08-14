That troop surge in Iraq we've heard about? It's here, although it's not what you expected. It's a surge of robots; 3000 robots, to be exact. These won't be the gun-toting robots that we recently reported on, with the surge instead consisting of mostly 50-pound reconnaissance bots that will sniff out bombs without putting troops in harms way. We're just one step closer to a war that just consists of robots shooting at other robots. [Danger Room]
All-Robot Troop Surge Coming to Iraq
