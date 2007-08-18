I told you: the aliens are here and we have proof! But according to Sea Hope, the manufacturer of this Alien DNA detecting watch, they are not coming from space. They say we are the ETs and this watch will detect how much of your DNA is alien. No, really. In my case this will mean quite a few chromosomes, after that icky accident with the rubber chicken in Anchorage. [TokyoMango]
Alien DNA Watch Will Check Your Relation With Yoda, Other Little Green Men
