Boing Boing's Xeni Jardin took the inaugural mile-high ride on VA's first flight from LA to SF, and yes, it's as geeklustworthy as we hoped it would be. Honestly, the super-comfortable coach section alone already has us ready to call our non-existent travel agents. Check out her review for 10 reasons why it pwns (like Google Maps, and incoming EV-DO and intertubes) plus a boatload of iPhone snaps of the flight. [Boing Boing]
Air-On Virgin America's Virgin Flight (Verdict: "Pwns")
