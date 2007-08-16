Air Container Will Keep Your Food Hot and Fresh

Apparently, once you've cooked food it's tough to keep it fresh. You can refrigerate it, but that'll only work for a few days. Freezing is also a crappy method, as it degrades the flavor and the nutrients. What to do? Well, designer Hyun-Sung Jang hopes people will want a fancy Air Storage Container. By cutting food off from surrounding air and keeping it at a steady 140 degrees, it supposedly keeps your food edible and delicious for a much longer time. We'll just have to take Hyun-Sung's word for it, as it's merely a concept at the moment, so we can't load it up with fried chicken to see how long it stays crispy. [Yanko]