Apparently, once you've cooked food it's tough to keep it fresh. You can refrigerate it, but that'll only work for a few days. Freezing is also a crappy method, as it degrades the flavor and the nutrients. What to do? Well, designer Hyun-Sung Jang hopes people will want a fancy Air Storage Container. By cutting food off from surrounding air and keeping it at a steady 140 degrees, it supposedly keeps your food edible and delicious for a much longer time. We'll just have to take Hyun-Sung's word for it, as it's merely a concept at the moment, so we can't load it up with fried chicken to see how long it stays crispy. [Yanko]
Air Container Will Keep Your Food Hot and Fresh
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.