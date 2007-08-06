AIGO USB Drives, for Couples

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

200707181339390001-1.jpgLove comes in many forms: roses, chocolates, consensual anal relations, and now, USB drives. The AIGO his and hers flash drives will not only prevent USB mixups, but they'll further reinforce necessary gender roles in a relationship.

For instance, a woman is supposed to be prissy and like hearts. That's her job. A man is supposed to...like red circles. That's his job. And by following those two simple geometrical guidelines, you too will have a healthier relationship. No price or size details on the drives yet. But who are we to put a price on your love? [aving via shinyshiny]

