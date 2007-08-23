Ageia Puts PhysX Gaming Chip into Huge Laptops

The standalone physics chip that Ageia released two years ago is making its way into laptops. Don't expect to use the PhysX 100M mobile processors in tiny notebooks though, these are designed for big desktop replacement mofos, and should ship with a Dell machine first before it hits other "laptops". No info on how much added cost this will be, the actual use of PhysX chips is questionable since not all that many games support it for more than a little eye candy. [Extreme Tech]