AC/DC Gives iTunes the Finger, Goes Exclusive with Verizon

While Led Zeppelin is half-assedly bringing their music to iTunes, AC/DC is taking an altogether different route: Their catalog is going to… Verizon? Yes, AC/DCs music is going exclusively to Verizon's music store for some reason.

The strange thing is, you'll only be able to download one song to your phone (You Shook Me All Night Long), and the albums are running for $12, more than their Amazon counterparts and more than they'd cost on iTunes. Oh, and you can't download single tracks, just entire albums. Great work, AC/DC! I'm sure this'll move a lot of albums for you. [PC World via Crunchgear]