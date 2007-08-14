Nokia has announced today that 46 million of their batteries are at risk of overheating, offering to replace them free of charge. There is a chance that a short circuit could occur during charging, and apparently 100 cases have already been reported. The batteries in question were all made by Matsushita between December 2005 and November 2006, and are all of model number BL-5C. [Reuters]
46 Million Nokia Phone Batteries May Overheat, Cook Your Genitals, Buttocks
