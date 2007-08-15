Korean electronics company Dahan T&S has unveiled 42-inch touchscreen LCD that features multi-touch input recognition. One use of the multi-touch technology, or what they call "multi dot recognition", is for the monitor to recognize one finger as a left click and two fingers as a right click. While standing inches away from a wall-mounted LCD doesn't sound too appealing, working this into a coffee table (ala the Microsoft Surface) would be cool. [AVING]
42-Inch Touchscreen LCD Features Multi-Touch
