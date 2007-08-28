360-Degree Speakers Pump Out Sweet Sounds from Anywhere in the Room

Here's a wild idea for a design concept: put together a speaker with 12 sides, otherwise known as a dodecahedron, and you'll get a 360-degree blast of music. These spacey-looking Quasar speakers send their sound all over the place, so no matter where you are in the room, their sweet audio will be spilling out from within their crystalline confines, heading right for your ears. Designers Emanuele Patton & Michele Menescardi dreamed up these delectable dozen-sided baubles, where the idea is you can place these non-directional speakers wherever you want, and you won't be able to tell where the sound is coming from. We're not sure how this will affect what audiophiles like to call the "soundstage," but if these babies sound anywhere near as good as they look, they'll probably kick some serious ass. If JVC or whoever else actually decides to build them, that is. [Yanko Design]http://www.yankodesign.com/index.php/2007/08/27/360-degree-speaker/