2010 Olympics, Now With Hyrdrogen Buses

The 2010 Olympics in Vancouver will need a lot of transportation, so the B.C. government is assembling the largest collection of hydrogen fuel-cell buses on the planet.

Twenty hydrogen buses will be in Whistler for coastal transport during the Olympic Games. Each bus costs about $2.1 million, or four times the price of the diesel variety. But they are zero emissions vehicles, providing 37 seats and a 60-person standing capacity. Plus, they can reach respectable speeds of up to 90km/hr. (That picture above should be similar to the setup the buses will have.)

The government only has the project funded through 2014, so hopefully we have hydrogen technologies more sorted (aka cheaper) by that time. [Vancouver Sun via treeugger]