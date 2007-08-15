Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

1873 Monocycle Replica Is a Mechanical and Engineering Marvel

1873monocycle.jpgThis monocycle replica from 1873 is an stunning engineering and mechanical feat. Created by a spaniard using 19th Century documentation and old-style handcrafting techniques, it uses a 6.16-foot wheel, with a 238-teeth inner segment.This man from Burgos, Spain, created the whole thing by himself, casting the main bronze wheel from a carved oak model. He also used different steel alloys for different parts of the mechanism, depending on the stress they are going to suffer. The saddle's suspension bar was treated in a forge to obtain the necessary elasticity to make it work right.

The bidding starts at $13,000 and given the quality of the work, I would pay that and more (if I had the money, that is.) [eBay via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles