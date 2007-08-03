Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

gundam-shirt.jpgThese days, wearing a giant robot on your shirt just isn't enough to be ostracized from the party. Step up your game with the the Swarovski crystal hand-stitched Gundam tee. Not only is it a worthy homage to your favorite battle robot, but to Swarovski-covered tech everywhere. (On a side note, when will manufacturers tire of the same old, cover it in crystal method of making gadgets more expensive. How about just manufacturing more amazing tech?)

So just how much is too much to spend on geek fashion? I'd wager $1,690 is, at minimum, a starting point for the discussion. [plasticbamboo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

