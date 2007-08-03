$1,690 Gundam Shirt Teases Us With Vomit

These days, wearing a giant robot on your shirt just isn't enough to be ostracized from the party. Step up your game with the the Swarovski crystal hand-stitched Gundam tee. Not only is it a worthy homage to your favorite battle robot, but to Swarovski-covered tech everywhere. (On a side note, when will manufacturers tire of the same old, cover it in crystal method of making gadgets more expensive. How about just manufacturing more amazing tech?)

So just how much is too much to spend on geek fashion? I'd wager $1,690 is, at minimum, a starting point for the discussion. [plasticbamboo]