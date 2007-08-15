The Gigantor photo frame isn't only big on size, like its name, but it's big on value as well. For $249, you'd normally only be able to get an 11-inch photo frame, but the Gigantor gives you 15 inches of mother-in-law viewing glory. It even has built-in speakers, an IR remote, 8 types of memory card support, MPEG1/2/4 video, and 1024 x 768 resolution. Gojira would be proud. [ThinkGeek via Crunchgear]
15-inch Gigantor Digital Photo Frame Comes Cheap
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.