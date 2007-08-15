15-inch Gigantor Digital Photo Frame Comes Cheap

The Gigantor photo frame isn't only big on size, like its name, but it's big on value as well. For $249, you'd normally only be able to get an 11-inch photo frame, but the Gigantor gives you 15 inches of mother-in-law viewing glory. It even has built-in speakers, an IR remote, 8 types of memory card support, MPEG1/2/4 video, and 1024 x 768 resolution. Gojira would be proud. [ThinkGeek via Crunchgear]