Yes, this picture is real. It's of a $1.5 million yacht falling off its sling while being loaded into a cargo ship for delivery in Dubai. If you didn't notice, yes, there's a dude going "oh shit" on the back of the boat as it goes down, to give you a sense of the size of the 55-foot vessel (he was fine). Hit the jump for a sad view of the aftermath.

[Mad Mariner via Spulch]