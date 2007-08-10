This 1903 patent entitled "Method of Preserving the Dead" suggests storing our corpses and disembodied heads in blocks of glass, creating the most unsettling yet kind of awesome paperweights ever. Why didn't this ever take off? "Yeah, go grab me my shoes. They're sitting next to my dead grandmother posed like she's flexing and wearing a Viking helmet in the 500-pound block of glass. Thanks, dude." [Google Patent via Neatorama]
105-Year-Old Patent Suggests Storing Dead Bodies in Giant Blocks of Glass
