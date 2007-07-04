Zacod's "3-axis" Touchpad Concept Should Stay A Concept

Zacod's new concept touchpad is sporting its unique "3-axis" design, which originally debuted on cell phones and turned QWERTY keys into three-way joystick rockers. The PDA version has been adjusted to the stylus typing method; selecting a letter brings up a circular wheel of other possible letters and you drag/drop them into place.Reinventing the wheel has allowed users to create text messages (such as the poetry pictured above) at sloth-like speeds while maximizing the frustration factor. Hey iPhone speed typists, see how fast you can jumble a bunch of letters together on one of these! [AVING]