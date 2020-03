All too simple, but damn if I don't like it! Take a humble calculator, and redesign it to suit single-handed use. It ends up looking a lot like a mobile phone. Sure, your mobile can do calculator stuff (if it can't, yours sucks), but having a handy calculator around the house is always a good idea, right?

Available in white, black, yellow, or pink.

Fine. Don't buy one. I don't care. I like it.

[Yuen'to mobile calculator]