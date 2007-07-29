YouTube to Auto Block Content by Fall

While YouTube has already been running fingerprint technology in beta for companies like Disney, a Google lawyer said Friday that video filters should be in place by September, and if not then by fall. Automated technology is, of course, the only way to police vast amounts of uploaded material. But it's disheartening to see Google implementing measures that will threaten the fair use of commercial material.

Besides, with so many entertainment entities offering their own content online without YouTube's craptastic flash compression, I know where I'm going to not watch Desperate Housewives. What do you think readers? Is there a better solution to this mess that we're all too blind to see? [wcbstv]