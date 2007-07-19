You ever wanted to play with yourself? A 12-inch version of yourself? Sure, who doesn't? For the low, low price of $425, you can get a custom-made action figure that kinda looks something like you! And if you're at all satisfied with the presentation, you can pay another $39.95 for each additional action figure. Think of it as a giant investment up front that pays off in giving your family the Best Christmas Ever. [HeroBuilders via Uncrate]
You Too Can Be an Action Figure
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.