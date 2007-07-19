You Too Can Be an Action Figure

You ever wanted to play with yourself? A 12-inch version of yourself? Sure, who doesn't? For the low, low price of $425, you can get a custom-made action figure that kinda looks something like you! And if you're at all satisfied with the presentation, you can pay another $39.95 for each additional action figure. Think of it as a giant investment up front that pays off in giving your family the Best Christmas Ever. [HeroBuilders via Uncrate]