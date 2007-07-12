Yaskawa's Motoman-DIA10 is like your average mail boy, only on steroids. It can sort through an impressive 1,000 pieces of mail in under an hour with its two fully positionable He-Man sized arms. Its creators claim that they only plan on marketing the Motoman as a backup for your workers. Yeah right, more like a permanent backup after you fire everyone.[Pink Tentacle]
Yaskawa Sorting Robot Scares Mail Boys
