XREP Taser Fires from Shotgun, Fries Your Foes Wirelessly

Taser International is teasing us, saying that next monday we will be able to incapacitate enemies, evil car salesmen and unfriendly mothers-in-law by shooting their new tiny eXtended Range Electronic Projectile from a 12-gauge shotgun. But what's this XREP coming out of that barrel above?

The XREP is a taser which only weights 2.4 grams and has a volume of 0.1 cubic inches. So basically, it's a bullet that won't kill but convert the target into a trembling mass of Jell-o. Blue Jell-o hopefully. Yummy.

However, don't get yourself neuro-muscularly excited yet: even while the technology seems to be ready for demos, it will only start to get field tests this fall to be released in 2008.

XREP Product Page [Taser]