XM and Sirius Promise Cheaper A La Carte Offerings if Merger Deal is Approved

Picking and choosing your favorite stations on XM and Sirius Satellite Radio might be a delightful result of the merger between the two companies, at least that's what the companies are saying will happen if their proposed deal goes through the FCC gauntlet. That's just the beginning, too, because the companies add that their subscriptions will cost 46% less. Here are a couple of examples the companies announced today.How about 50 channels of your choice from either XM or Sirius for $6.99 per month? The two companies also say you'll be able to add additional channels for 25 cents apiece. This is a far cry from the $13 a month Sirius and XM subscribers are paying now.

The companies are gunning to get this merger done before the year is out, and they're trying to calm down complaints that the result would be a monopoly, leaving a company that could charge whatever it wanted for its one-of-a-kind services. One thing we're wondering, though: What's going to keep this monopoly service from raising its prices as soon as it gets regulatory approval?

We're now paying $13 a month for Sirius Satellite Radio, and find that to be an excellent value, considering the high quality of its radio stations and high fidelity of its signal. For $6.99 per month, we're thinking this new service would be irresistible. No wonder old fogy radio companies are opposing this merger so strongly. Bring it on. [Reuters]