XCM 360 Hot Rock Case Warns Of Impending Doom

If you or someone you love has been affected by the Xbox 360's red rings of death, consider the new 360 Hot Rock case from the modders at XCM. This clear case mod comes with a temperature gauge and multicolor LED that goes from cool blue to flaming red as your console approaches the melting point. No price point yet, but the Wii version runs about US$60, which is most likely what this creature will cost once it's available. [360 Hot Rock case via Technabob]