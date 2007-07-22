Xbox 360 Messenger Kit, First Review

Gamespot just nabbed a review with the Xbox 360 Messenger Kit. It's essentially a QWERTY keyboard add-on for the 360's controllers, offering better support for Xbox Live's MSN Messenger update. Here are their impressions of the product, in brief.- "...snaps on with a satisfying click..." - "The keys provide adequate, clicky feedback and are spaced well enough for fast typing..." - "...the pad also has a messenger button that can open up the messaging window onscreen..." - It doesn't work with PC users with USB controller (yet at least) - "...solid product..."

A new headset comes free with the package since the old headset is not compatible. For $30, we just might try it out. Though we're curious as to how much (if any) battery life the glowing keyboard will drain from our frag time. [gamespot]