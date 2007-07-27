Xbox 360 HD DVD Price Cut, Free Movies Added

Today at Comic Con, Microsoft announced that their Xbox 360 HD DVD add-on would drop $20 to $179. We guess they mean "at all retailers" because we've seen that price before. In addition, buyers between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 will be able to pick five free movies—though out of a collection of just 15 popular titles. This new deal is similar to the existing $299 player with five free movies offer that's been out for some time, though obviously the combination of this "price drop" and some free flicks makes for a reasonable upgrade. Personally, I'd rather see Xbox LIVE get a decent downloadable movie collection that consisted of more than Beerfest and Beerfest II: The Hangover. [press release]