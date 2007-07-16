World's Fastest Residential Internet Connection

Peter LÃ¶thberg, an optical Internet guru from Sweden has managed to hook up the daddy of all home Internet connections, running at a staggering 40Gb/s.

To put that speed into perspective, it would take 0.14s to download a DVD and only 3s to get your mitts on an HD DVD. Mr. LÃ¶thberg carried out the procedure to demonstrate the viability of such speeds in a residential context.

If Internet connections do ever become this fast, your porn collection is likely to grow beyond the point you can feasibly hide it and everyone will know you for the pervert you are. That said, not everyone will have such perverse uses, certainly not the homeowner herself... Mr. LÃ¶thberg's 75yr old mother! [Newlaunches]