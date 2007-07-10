Remember that remote control iPhone to Mac app we showed you last week? Someone's used that to get World of freaking Warcraft working on the iPhone. It's not exactly "desktop quality," but he does get the ability to chat and execute some basic commands. You won't see another Jenkins episode reproduced on the iPhone though, since it looks like it takes forever to do anything. [Everything Digital via Kotaku]
World of Warcraft on the iPhone Kinda
