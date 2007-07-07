Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

World of Warcraft Addict Constructs Massive 47 PC Setup

wowaddict1.jpg The problem with massive online games is that they're full of other people. In order to bypass the need for interaction and reliance on outsiders, one gamer (and, get this, his girlfriend) decided to take on the responsibilities of an entire World of Warcraft guild himself. Gaze upon the 47 PC setup that allows two gamers to simultaneously control 23 independent accounts each. More info on the hardware after the jump.

This technological monstrosity was constructed in waves, consisting first of Shuttle systems, followed by QPack and later AOpen small form factor PCs. To cut back on heat and the massive electric bill, most machines are diskless (i.e. no hard drive) and aren't connected directly to monitors. Instead, programmable keyboards with KVM switches allow the duo to monitor and control everything from their six-monitor twin thrones. Jealous much? [Ultimate WoW Setup]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles