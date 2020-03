We won't rest until we've showed you every clock in existence, and here's the next one, a World Clock from Poodwaddle that make you feel both guilty and worried at the same time.

Click over to it, and when you press the Now button, it begins counting up, showing you the world population, prison growth, abortions, US divorces and other calamities and mayhem. Just feel lucky you're sitting there, not dead, and hopefully minimally diseased.

World Clock [Poodwaddle, via Red Ferret]