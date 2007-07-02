Woman Wants to Buy $100,000 in iPhones, Can't

For anyone who hasn't heard this story, we highly recommend it. A woman buys the front spot in line to purchase $100,000 in iPhones to sell on eBay. The catch? She has no clue about the one per customer limit (at this AT&T store). Still, our favorite moment is when the boy tells the camera "That's a serious package, folks," and he thinks we're laughing WITH him. Well, we sorta are I guess.