Wolves+Lasers= Blu-ray

wolfPicture%205.pngSony's commercials have transcended the bounds of normal advertising, and Sony's newest Blu-ray commercial (after the jump) is no exception. Purposefully esoteric, their clarity of message sits somewhere between Cirque Du Soleil and a Jean-Luc Godard film. If we are to take this new Blu-ray commercial literally, the technology scans retinas...of wolves, plays music...through water, and will drop a car on anything that fucking moves. Oh, and Blu-ray is named after the one color it reproduces on the screen.

50-100 years from now, college courses will study the Sony commercials of this era. And they will be regarded as the most awe-striking failure in history, the Hindenburg disaster over and over again— but with lots more lasers.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

